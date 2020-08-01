See All Nurse Practitioners in Morgantown, WV
Emilie Minarcik, NP

Gerontology Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Emilie Minarcik, NP

Emilie Minarcik, NP is a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner in Morgantown, WV. 

Emilie Minarcik works at Mon Health Rheumatology in Morgantown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emilie Minarcik's Office Locations

    Mon Health Rheumatology
    1000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-7296
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 01, 2020
    Aug 01, 2020
Emilie is great, there should be more medical professionals like her. She is down to earth, honest, caring and she explains everything in terms that a normal person can understand. She also never rushes my appointments or make me feel like I'm bothering her with all of my questions. I will absolutely refer anyone I know to her for any rheumatology needs. -a very grateful patient
    About Emilie Minarcik, NP

    Specialties
    • Gerontology Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962808949
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emilie Minarcik, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emilie Minarcik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emilie Minarcik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Emilie Minarcik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emilie Minarcik works at Mon Health Rheumatology in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Emilie Minarcik’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Emilie Minarcik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emilie Minarcik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emilie Minarcik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emilie Minarcik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

