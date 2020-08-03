See All Nurse Practitioners in Salem, OR
Aaron Evers, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Aaron Evers, FNP-BC

Aaron Evers, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR. 

Aaron Evers works at Physicians Building Group LLP in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Aaron Evers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Building Group
    1234 Commercial St Se, Salem, OR 97302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 362-9334
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    Aug 03, 2020
    He is the best doctor we have ever had. Excellent diagnostic skills and is very thorough and caring. He listens! Something you don't often find. I have referred many....both friends and family and they all love him.
    Aug 03, 2020
    About Aaron Evers, FNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1689696510
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aaron Evers, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aaron Evers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aaron Evers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Aaron Evers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aaron Evers works at Physicians Building Group LLP in Salem, OR. View the full address on Aaron Evers’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Aaron Evers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aaron Evers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aaron Evers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aaron Evers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

