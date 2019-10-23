See All Counselors in Kansas City, MO
Aaron Henderson, LPC

Counseling
2.3 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Aaron Henderson, LPC is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO. 

Aaron Henderson works at Tri County Mental Health Svs in Kansas City, MO.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri County Mental Health Svs
    Tri County Mental Health Svs
3100 NE 83rd St Ste 1001, Kansas City, MO 64119
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 23, 2019
    Aaron has helped me a lot over the past few years dealing with anxiety and relationship struggles with in my family. In my experience he is a great listener and gives realistic advice. I've seen a handful of counselors and he has been the most helpful.
    About Aaron Henderson, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346696036
