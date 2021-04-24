Dr. Aaron Kahn, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Kahn, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Kahn, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NH.
Dr. Kahn works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester Pediatric Associates163 Rochester Hill Rd, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 332-0238
-
2
Rochester Hill Family Practice245 Rochester Hill Rd, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 330-3404
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahn?
Dr Kahn is the best caregiver I have had in a long time. He genuinely cares, takes the time to listen and explains my health issues thoroughly.
About Dr. Aaron Kahn, DNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1396906541
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.