Aaron Lanning, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aaron Lanning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aaron Lanning, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Aaron Lanning, NP
Aaron Lanning, NP is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI.
Aaron Lanning works at
Aaron Lanning's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeland Ear, Nose and Throat2680 S Cleveland Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 982-3368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aaron Lanning?
Mr.Lanning is excellent in what he do I highly recommend me
About Aaron Lanning, NP
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1063831469
Frequently Asked Questions
Aaron Lanning has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Aaron Lanning accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aaron Lanning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aaron Lanning works at
2 patients have reviewed Aaron Lanning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aaron Lanning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aaron Lanning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aaron Lanning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.