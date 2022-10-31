See All Otolaryngologists in Saint Joseph, MI
Aaron Lanning, NP

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Aaron Lanning, NP

Aaron Lanning, NP is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. 

Aaron Lanning works at Lakeland Ear, Nose, and Throat in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Aaron Lanning's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeland Ear, Nose and Throat
    2680 S Cleveland Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 982-3368
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Aaron Lanning, NP

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063831469
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aaron Lanning, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aaron Lanning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aaron Lanning has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Aaron Lanning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aaron Lanning works at Lakeland Ear, Nose, and Throat in Saint Joseph, MI. View the full address on Aaron Lanning’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Aaron Lanning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aaron Lanning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aaron Lanning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aaron Lanning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

