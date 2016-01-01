See All Clinical Psychologists in Schaumburg, IL
Abbey Graves, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Abbey Graves, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Abbey Graves works at Northern Lights Guidance and Counseling, LLC/Abbey Graves, Psy.D. in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Lights Guidance and Counseling, LLC/Abbey Graves, Psy.D.
    10 N Martingale Rd Ste 4049, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 987-6421
    Monday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Abbey Graves, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326082850
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Forest Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago School of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
    Undergraduate School

