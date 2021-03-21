Dr. Shepard-Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbey Shepard-Smith, PHD
Overview
Dr. Abbey Shepard-Smith, PHD is a Psychologist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Shepard-Smith works at
Locations
Broward Institute for Physical Rehabilitation Inc.4600 Sheridan St Ste 400, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 989-3600
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing- caring- thoughtful- patient- helpful- honest- great listener- you feel heard- life changer- like talking to a friend- best!
About Dr. Abbey Shepard-Smith, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1235246067
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepard-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepard-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepard-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepard-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.