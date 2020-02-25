Dr. Abby Russin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abby Russin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Abby Russin, PHD is a Psychologist in Forty Fort, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University at Albany.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1516 Wyoming Ave, Forty Fort, PA 18704 Directions (570) 287-5200
Stephen M. Timchack Psyd PC480 Pierce St Ste 119, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 287-5200
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abby Russin, PHD
- Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University at Albany
- Colgate University
Frequently Asked Questions
