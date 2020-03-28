See All Nurse Practitioners in Greenville, SC
Abby Sellers, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Abby Sellers, WHNP

Abby Sellers, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC. 

Abby Sellers works at Greenville Ob/Gyn Associates-Downtown in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Abby Sellers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greenville Ob/Gyn Associates-Downtown
    2 MEMORIAL MEDICAL DR, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 295-4210
    About Abby Sellers, WHNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1952439770
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Abby Sellers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Abby Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Abby Sellers works at Greenville Ob/Gyn Associates-Downtown in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Abby Sellers’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Abby Sellers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abby Sellers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abby Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abby Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

