Abdul Mamdani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Abdul Mamdani, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Abdul Mamdani, PA is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Abdul Mamdani works at
Locations
Unm Family Health Clinic Southwest Mesa301 Unser Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121 Directions (505) 925-4126
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Abdul Mamdani, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508195652
Frequently Asked Questions
Abdul Mamdani accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abdul Mamdani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Abdul Mamdani works at
5 patients have reviewed Abdul Mamdani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abdul Mamdani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abdul Mamdani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abdul Mamdani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.