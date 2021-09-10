Dr. Aziz S Alali, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aziz S Alali, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent, Outstanding and this senior recommends him for anyone needing a doctor that takes time with their patients. I pray he does not move away.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
