See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Abdulrahman Saei, AGNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Abdulrahman Saei, AGNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Abdulrahman Saei, AGNP

Abdulrahman Saei, AGNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Abdulrahman Saei works at Sun City Sleep Center Genevieve M Belgrave, MD PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Krystal Kalt
Krystal Kalt
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Abdulrahman Saei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sun City Sleep Center Genevieve M Belgrave MD PA
    1316 N Yarbrough Dr, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 245-0515
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Abdulrahman Saei?

    Photo: Abdulrahman Saei, AGNP
    How would you rate your experience with Abdulrahman Saei, AGNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Abdulrahman Saei to family and friends

    Abdulrahman Saei's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Abdulrahman Saei

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Abdulrahman Saei, AGNP.

    About Abdulrahman Saei, AGNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932574399
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Abdulrahman Saei, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abdulrahman Saei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Abdulrahman Saei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Abdulrahman Saei works at Sun City Sleep Center Genevieve M Belgrave, MD PA in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Abdulrahman Saei’s profile.

    Abdulrahman Saei has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Abdulrahman Saei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abdulrahman Saei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abdulrahman Saei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Abdulrahman Saei, AGNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.