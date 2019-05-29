Overview of Abel Triminoespinosa, NP

Abel Triminoespinosa, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Abel Triminoespinosa works at Orlando Family Physicians in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.