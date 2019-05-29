See All Nurse Practitioners in Kissimmee, FL
Abel Triminoespinosa, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Abel Triminoespinosa, NP

Abel Triminoespinosa, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Abel Triminoespinosa works at Orlando Family Physicians in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Abel Triminoespinosa's Office Locations

    John Young
    920 N JOHN YOUNG PKWY, Kissimmee, FL 34741 (407) 956-1920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Birth Control

Birth Control Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 29, 2019
    Dr. Trimino is a very good doctor. I highly recommend him.
    — May 29, 2019
    About Abel Triminoespinosa, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205347705
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Abel Triminoespinosa, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abel Triminoespinosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Abel Triminoespinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Abel Triminoespinosa works at Orlando Family Physicians in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Abel Triminoespinosa’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Abel Triminoespinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abel Triminoespinosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abel Triminoespinosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abel Triminoespinosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

