See All Physicians Assistants in Mentor, OH
Abigail Cicero, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Abigail Cicero, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Abigail Cicero, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Mentor, OH. They graduated from National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA).

Abigail Cicero works at Lake Health Physician Group Mentor Family Practice in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Health Physician Group Mentor Family Practice
    8655 Market St, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 255-7938

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Allergies
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Abigail Cicero?

    Nov 09, 2020
    Dr. Abbey spends a lot of time with me each time I see her. She is a very good listener and takes her time discussing my health issues. I can tell she is a very caring person. I just don't want to see any other Doctor. I trust her 100%.
    — Nov 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Abigail Cicero, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Abigail Cicero, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Abigail Cicero to family and friends

    Abigail Cicero's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Abigail Cicero

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Abigail Cicero, PA-C.

    About Abigail Cicero, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649813700
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Abigail Cicero, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abigail Cicero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Abigail Cicero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Abigail Cicero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Abigail Cicero works at Lake Health Physician Group Mentor Family Practice in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Abigail Cicero’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Abigail Cicero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail Cicero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abigail Cicero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abigail Cicero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Abigail Cicero, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.