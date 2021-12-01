Abigail Gerken, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abigail Gerken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Abigail Gerken, FNP
Overview of Abigail Gerken, FNP
Abigail Gerken, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Abigail Gerken's Office Locations
Valley Internal Medicine/Pdtrcs10900 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 206, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 991-5088
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Abbie is a nice change for a medical care provider. She is open, energetic, she actively listens and collaborates with you as a patient for your care decisions, rather than dictates. She is always present and focused while in your sessions with her and almost always punctual, a rare change from most medical appointments. She is a keeper.
About Abigail Gerken, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538697230
Abigail Gerken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Abigail Gerken accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abigail Gerken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Abigail Gerken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail Gerken.
