Abigail Gerken, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Abigail Gerken, FNP

Abigail Gerken, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Abigail Gerken works at Valley Internal Medicine/Pdtrcs in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Abigail Gerken's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Internal Medicine/Pdtrcs
    10900 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 206, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 991-5088
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2021
    Abbie is a nice change for a medical care provider. She is open, energetic, she actively listens and collaborates with you as a patient for your care decisions, rather than dictates. She is always present and focused while in your sessions with her and almost always punctual, a rare change from most medical appointments. She is a keeper.
    CPC — Dec 01, 2021
    Photo: Abigail Gerken, FNP
    About Abigail Gerken, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538697230
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

