Abigail James, APNP

Dermatology
4.8 (112)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Abigail James, APNP is a Dermatologist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Abigail James works at Cumberland Skin & Dermatology in Hermitage, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hermitage Office
    3786 Central Pike Ste 110, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 449-5771
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acne Scars
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Abigail James, APNP
    About Abigail James, APNP

    • Dermatology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285755538
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology Nurses
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
