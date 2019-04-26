Abigail James, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abigail James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Abigail James, APNP
Overview
Abigail James, APNP is a Dermatologist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Locations
Hermitage Office3786 Central Pike Ste 110, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 449-5771Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abby is thoughtful and thorough.
About Abigail James, APNP
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology Nurses
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Abigail James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Abigail James accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abigail James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
112 patients have reviewed Abigail James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail James.
