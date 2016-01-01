See All Bariatric Doctors in Manchester, CT
Bariatric Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Abigail Klein, APRN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Midstate Medical Center.

Abigail Klein works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Manchester, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT and Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd Fl 2, Manchester, CT 06042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2071
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    100 Hazard Ave Ste 206, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 548-7336
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    10 Birdseye Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 678-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
  • Midstate Medical Center
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Abigail Klein, APRN

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1003248634
    • 1003248634
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Quinnipiac University
    • Quinnipiac University
    Medical Education

