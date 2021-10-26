See All Physicians Assistants in Cartersville, GA
Abigail Matthews, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Abigail Matthews, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Abigail Matthews, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cartersville, GA. 

Abigail Matthews works at Family Medicine Clinic in Cartersville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine Clinic
    12 MEDICAL DR NE, Cartersville, GA 30121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 386-1000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Abigail Matthews?

Oct 26, 2021
I've seen Abigail a few times now. I went to her after visiting several PAs and PCPs that were not hearing my concerns. After the first visit with Abigail I felt a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. She ran the necessary tests and treated me with kindness and professionalism.
Maggie Perkins — Oct 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Abigail Matthews, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Abigail Matthews, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Abigail Matthews to family and friends

Abigail Matthews' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Abigail Matthews

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Abigail Matthews, PA-C.

About Abigail Matthews, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497082499
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Abigail Matthews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Abigail Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Abigail Matthews works at Family Medicine Clinic in Cartersville, GA. View the full address on Abigail Matthews’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Abigail Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail Matthews.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abigail Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abigail Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Abigail Matthews, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.