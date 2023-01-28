See All Other Doctors in Watertown, MA
Abigail Richman, FNP

Concierge Medicine
5.0 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Abigail Richman, FNP

Abigail Richman, FNP is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Watertown, MA. 

Abigail Richman works at Firefly Health in Watertown, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Abigail Richman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Firefly Health
    101 Walnut St, Watertown, MA 02472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 523-9611
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Abigail Richman, FNP

    Specialties
    • Concierge Medicine
    NPI Number
    • 1568986339
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Abigail Richman, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abigail Richman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Abigail Richman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Abigail Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Abigail Richman works at Firefly Health in Watertown, MA. View the full address on Abigail Richman’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Abigail Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail Richman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abigail Richman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abigail Richman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

