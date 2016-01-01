Abigail White is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abigail White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Abigail White
Overview of Abigail White
Abigail White is a Nurse Anesthetist in Augusta, GA.
Abigail White works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Abigail White's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3871Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Abigail White?
About Abigail White
- Nurse Anesthesiology
- English
- 1063912053
Frequently Asked Questions
Abigail White accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abigail White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Abigail White works at
Abigail White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abigail White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abigail White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.