Abigail Witthuhn, PA-C

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Abigail Witthuhn, PA-C

Abigail Witthuhn, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Abigail Witthuhn works at ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Berlin, WI, Neenah, WI, New London, WI, Shawano, WI and Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Abigail Witthuhn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton
    1818 N Meade St # 240W, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4860
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Berlin
    225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4861
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Neenah
    333 N Green Bay Rd, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4862
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care New London
    1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4859
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Shawano
    100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4858
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Waupaca
    800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4863
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Abigail Witthuhn, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1528611217
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
    • Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

