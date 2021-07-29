See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Abosede Sobo

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Abosede Sobo

Abosede Sobo is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Abosede Sobo works at Elaine Ellis Center of Health Inc. in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Abosede Sobo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elaine Ellis Center of Health Inc.
    1627 Kenilworth Ave Ne, Washington, DC 20019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 803-2340
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Jul 29, 2021
    The first doctor that genuinely cares about my health.
    Pari Patel — Jul 29, 2021
    About Abosede Sobo

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073025458
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Abosede Sobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Abosede Sobo works at Elaine Ellis Center of Health Inc. in Washington, DC. View the full address on Abosede Sobo’s profile.

    Abosede Sobo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Abosede Sobo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abosede Sobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abosede Sobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

