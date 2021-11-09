See All Nurse Practitioners in Saginaw, MI
Abraham Kimeli, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Abraham Kimeli, NP

Abraham Kimeli, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Abraham Kimeli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4713 State St, Saginaw, MI 48603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 930-8558
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Abraham Kimeli, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215404413
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Abraham Kimeli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Abraham Kimeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Abraham Kimeli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abraham Kimeli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abraham Kimeli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abraham Kimeli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

