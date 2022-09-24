Dr. Acuna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adalberto Acuna, OD
Overview of Dr. Adalberto Acuna, OD
Dr. Adalberto Acuna, OD is an Optometrist in Miami Lakes, FL.
Dr. Acuna works at
Dr. Acuna's Office Locations
Laservision Eye Care Center15600 NW 67th Ave Ste 210, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 825-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Gives time to us where we are comfortable and understand what to do and the results. He's a plus!
About Dr. Adalberto Acuna, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1760409775
