Adam Bruntz, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Adam Bruntz, PA-C

Adam Bruntz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Texas Health Science Center / Physician Assistant Studies and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Adam Bruntz works at The Center for Osteoporosis & Bone Health in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Adam Bruntz's Office Locations

    The Center for Osteoporosis & Bone Health
    928 Travis Ave Apt 104, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 286-1309
    Lone Star Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PLLC
    929 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 926-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Bursitis
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Bursitis
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Adam Bruntz, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588958946
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of North Texas Health Science Center / Physician Assistant Studies
    • University of North Texas
