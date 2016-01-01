Overview of Adam Bruntz, PA-C

Adam Bruntz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Texas Health Science Center / Physician Assistant Studies and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Adam Bruntz works at The Center for Osteoporosis & Bone Health in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.