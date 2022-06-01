Adam Casillas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Adam Casillas, PA-C
Overview
Adam Casillas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8503 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 492-8200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Beyond being sympathetic, he goes straight to the problem and cure. He save my life by recognizing heart issues, and cancer. All other doctors wasted time with testing and continuing lab test, his professionalism recognize symptoms and made sure the referral doctors were contacted. He is grade A+ in any medical group.
About Adam Casillas, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1083918346
Frequently Asked Questions
Adam Casillas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adam Casillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Adam Casillas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Casillas.
