Dr. Evans accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam Evans, DC
Overview
Dr. Adam Evans, DC is a Chiropractor in Kennewick, WA.
Dr. Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
C&l LLC7514 W Yellowstone Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 783-7242
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
About Dr. Adam Evans, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1871760777
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.