Adam Garling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adam Garling, PA-C
Overview
Adam Garling, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT.
Adam Garling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richard H. Odell MD PC1345 E 3900 S Ste 110, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 272-4219
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Adam Garling?
About Adam Garling, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1487924486
Frequently Asked Questions
Adam Garling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adam Garling works at
2 patients have reviewed Adam Garling. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Garling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Garling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Garling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.