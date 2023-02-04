Dr. Adam Hutchison, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Hutchison, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Hutchison, DPT
Dr. Adam Hutchison, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES.
Dr. Hutchison works at
Dr. Hutchison's Office Locations
F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic22346 W 66th St, Shawnee, KS 66226 Directions (913) 346-2928
F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic22120 Midland Dr Ste 1, Shawnee, KS 66226 Directions (913) 308-2813
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous physical therapist. Very knowledgeable and informative!
About Dr. Adam Hutchison, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutchison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
