Adam Luckette, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.1 (15)
Overview

Adam Luckette, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Adam Luckette works at Intermountain Healthcare in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Healthcare
    283 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 430-3570
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 23, 2019
    Really liked Dr Luckette. Direct, no BS and let’s find the problem attitude. Had more personal human side than most Doctors we’ve been through. Unfortunately my insurance has changed and I’m on the hunt for another good Dr like Luckette.
    SharonF in Las Vegas, NV — Feb 23, 2019
    About Adam Luckette, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1992947535
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Adam Luckette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Adam Luckette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Adam Luckette works at Intermountain Healthcare in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Adam Luckette’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Adam Luckette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Luckette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Luckette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Luckette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

