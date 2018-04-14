Adam Metzler, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Metzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adam Metzler, PA
Overview
Adam Metzler, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Adam Metzler works at
Locations
1
Indianapolis Office7151 Marsh Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 293-4113
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and took time to listen. You will like him very much. Very knowledgeable...
About Adam Metzler, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1942710025
Frequently Asked Questions
Adam Metzler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Adam Metzler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adam Metzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Adam Metzler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Metzler.
