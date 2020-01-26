Adam Milroy, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Milroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adam Milroy, CHIRMD
Overview
Adam Milroy, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Carrollton, TX.
Locations
James Tritton James L DDS PC3008 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (214) 253-9980
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Milroy is very professional, knowledgeable and exceptional. I have going to chiropractors since 1998. I have adjusted and associated with a few since then. I recently moved and was in need of a chiropractor to maintain my health. I happened on Dr Milroy at an accident & injury clinic due to a friend purely & literally by accident. I was amazed at his knowledge and thoroughness. While attending the clinic (driver to patient), I got to know him more and more. He told me that he was attending to seniors, of which I qualify, in the same exact place that I was going to be moving too. How great for me! I have been seeing him since I moved in there and I know I have found the chiropractor I have been looking for. I am very satisfied, especially with how much knowledge he has. I owe him a lot, because he has re-educated me in what chiropractic care is all about. Thank you Dr Milroy!
About Adam Milroy, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1013332436
