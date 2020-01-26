See All Chiropractors in Carrollton, TX
Adam Milroy, CHIRMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Adam Milroy, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Adam Milroy, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Carrollton, TX. 

Adam Milroy works at James Tritton James L DDS PC in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    James Tritton James L DDS PC
    3008 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 253-9980
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Adam Milroy?

    Jan 26, 2020
    Dr Milroy is very professional, knowledgeable and exceptional. I have going to chiropractors since 1998. I have adjusted and associated with a few since then. I recently moved and was in need of a chiropractor to maintain my health. I happened on Dr Milroy at an accident & injury clinic due to a friend purely & literally by accident. I was amazed at his knowledge and thoroughness. While attending the clinic (driver to patient), I got to know him more and more. He told me that he was attending to seniors, of which I qualify, in the same exact place that I was going to be moving too. How great for me! I have been seeing him since I moved in there and I know I have found the chiropractor I have been looking for. I am very satisfied, especially with how much knowledge he has. I owe him a lot, because he has re-educated me in what chiropractic care is all about. Thank you Dr Milroy!
    Pat — Jan 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Adam Milroy, CHIRMD
    How would you rate your experience with Adam Milroy, CHIRMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Adam Milroy to family and friends

    Adam Milroy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Adam Milroy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Adam Milroy, CHIRMD.

    About Adam Milroy, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013332436
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Adam Milroy, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Milroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Adam Milroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Adam Milroy works at James Tritton James L DDS PC in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Adam Milroy’s profile.

    Adam Milroy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Milroy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Milroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Milroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Adam Milroy, CHIRMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.