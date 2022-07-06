Dr. Adam Pratt, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Pratt, OD
Overview of Dr. Adam Pratt, OD
Dr. Adam Pratt, OD is an Optometrist in San Marcos, TX.
Dr. Pratt works at
Dr. Pratt's Office Locations
Adam Pratt Od1015 Highway 80 Ste A, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 353-2141
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pratt?
I started seeing Adam Pratt over 15 years ago. Last year since I moved to Lockhart I found an eye doctor in Lockhart and went and I will be going back to Adam Pratt this year. I feel like I could see better with the contacts he prescribed me than the ones that the new eye doctor prescribed. His prices are reasonable even without insurance. The only thing is he’s not there very many days of the week anymore but there is a another eye doctor on duty if there’s something urgent that you need. I recommend Adam Pratt wholeheartedly for adults or children Eyecare
About Dr. Adam Pratt, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1770583767
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pratt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
