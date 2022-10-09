See All Neurosurgeons in Bridgeport, CT
Adam Riso, PA-C

Neurosurgery
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Adam Riso, PA-C

Adam Riso, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. 

Adam Riso works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Adam Riso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-4125
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    300 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-3272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • Backus Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 09, 2022
    Knowledgeable, took time to explain Even showed me my mri pictures and results Gave me a program to follow Physical therapy first which will help my disc disorder I liked Dr riso a lot
    Andrei — Oct 09, 2022
    About Adam Riso, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811180383
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Adam Riso, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Riso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Adam Riso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Adam Riso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Adam Riso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Riso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Riso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Riso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

