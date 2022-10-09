Adam Riso, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Riso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adam Riso, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Adam Riso, PA-C
Adam Riso, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT.
Adam Riso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Adam Riso's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-4125Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group300 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 332-3272
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Backus Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Adam Riso?
Knowledgeable, took time to explain Even showed me my mri pictures and results Gave me a program to follow Physical therapy first which will help my disc disorder I liked Dr riso a lot
About Adam Riso, PA-C
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1811180383
Frequently Asked Questions
Adam Riso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Adam Riso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adam Riso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adam Riso works at
9 patients have reviewed Adam Riso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Riso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Riso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Riso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.