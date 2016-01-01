Dr. Adam Schluterman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schluterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Schluterman, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Smith, AR.
Ennen Eye Center3312 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 452-7800
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optometry
- English
- 1316102437
Dr. Schluterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schluterman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schluterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schluterman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schluterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schluterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schluterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.