Adam Schmid, NP

General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
Adam Schmid, NP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Southfield, MI. 

Adam Schmid works at Franklin Dermatology - Southfield in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franklin Dermatology - Southfield
    26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 150, Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 833-8148
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Blistering Diseases
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Cryotherapy for Warts
Cyst
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermabrasion
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intense Pulse Light
Juvederm Ultra Plus
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Microneedling
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Photorejuvenation
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment
Radiesse® Injections
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane Defyne
Restylane Refyne
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Screenings
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • First Health
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 11, 2023
    I brought my daughter in for problems with acne. Adam really spent time with us explaining the new medicines that we were going to try. Gave us a few samples to try before we fill the prescription. We both said how nice he and the medical assistant were that took care of her.
    General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    Male
    1922436229
    Oakland University, Rochester, Michigan
