Clinical Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Adam Sternberg, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Consortium Program In Clinical Psychology.

Adam Sternberg works at Adam W. Sternberg, Psy.D. in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adam W. Sternberg, Psy.D.
    3201 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 203-1440
  2. 2
    4401 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 290-8360

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Initial phone conversation with Dr Sternberg. He listened. He offered much appreciated excellent advice with a wonderful sense of humor.
    SB — Apr 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Adam Sternberg, PSY
    About Adam Sternberg, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285765198
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Didi Hirsch Cmhc, Culver City, Ca
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Consortium Program In Clinical Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Adam Sternberg, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Sternberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Adam Sternberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Adam Sternberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Sternberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Sternberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Sternberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

