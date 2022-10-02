See All Nurse Practitioners in Lafayette, LA
Addie Snyder, PMHNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Addie Snyder, PMHNP

Addie Snyder, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. 

Addie Snyder works at Snyder Psychiatric Services, LLC in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Addie Snyder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Snyder Psychiatric Services, LLC
    114 Representative Row Ste B, Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 412-6555
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Anthony Offord — Oct 02, 2022
    About Addie Snyder, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    NPI Number
    • 1831616820
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Addie Snyder, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Addie Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Addie Snyder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Addie Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Addie Snyder works at Snyder Psychiatric Services, LLC in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Addie Snyder’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Addie Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Addie Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Addie Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Addie Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

