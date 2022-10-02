Addie Snyder, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Addie Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Addie Snyder, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Addie Snyder, PMHNP
Addie Snyder, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Addie Snyder works at
Addie Snyder's Office Locations
Snyder Psychiatric Services, LLC114 Representative Row Ste B, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 412-6555Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Snyder was very helpful. She gave me all of the time I needed and answered every question I had. I was very nervous at first since I wasn’t quite sure how to explain my experiences and emotions to her but she asked all the right questions and seemed to understand what I was dealing with and what I was going through. She didn’t just talk, she also listened and made me comfortable. I didn’t expect much at first since I felt let down by other therapists. I would definitely recommend her to others seeking mental health services and treatment for addiction. Her staff is also very friendly and makes you feel comfortable while waiting.
About Addie Snyder, PMHNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, American Sign Language
- 1831616820
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Addie Snyder works at
Addie Snyder speaks American Sign Language.
8 patient reviews. Overall rating: 3.5
