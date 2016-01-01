Adeel Farooqi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adeel Farooqi, APRN
Overview of Adeel Farooqi, APRN
Adeel Farooqi, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL.
Adeel Farooqi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Adeel Farooqi's Office Locations
-
1
Tgmg Pinellas Park6088 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 828-6360Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Adeel Farooqi?
About Adeel Farooqi, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1891345138
Frequently Asked Questions
Adeel Farooqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adeel Farooqi works at
Adeel Farooqi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Adeel Farooqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adeel Farooqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adeel Farooqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.