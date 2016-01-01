Adelbert Wadsworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Adelbert Wadsworth, PA-C
Adelbert Wadsworth, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Adelbert Wadsworth works at
Las Vegas Urology (Las Vegas)7500 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 233-0727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1699053660
Adelbert Wadsworth accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adelbert Wadsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Adelbert Wadsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adelbert Wadsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adelbert Wadsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adelbert Wadsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.