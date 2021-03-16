See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Adenike Auguste, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Adenike Auguste, NP

Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Adenike Auguste, NP

Adenike Auguste, NP is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Adenike Auguste works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Cobble Hill in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Adenike Auguste's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Cobble Hill
    97 Amity St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2500
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    NYU Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge
    6740 4th Ave # 33, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control
Contraceptive Counseling
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control
Contraceptive Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Adenike Auguste?

    Mar 16, 2021
    Ms Auguste was wonderful, calm and detailed. Listened and asked questions in a respectful way. Staff was really nice and professional.
    — Mar 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Adenike Auguste, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Adenike Auguste, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Adenike Auguste to family and friends

    Adenike Auguste's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Adenike Auguste

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Adenike Auguste, NP.

    About Adenike Auguste, NP

    Specialties
    • Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043601818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Adenike Auguste, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adenike Auguste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Adenike Auguste has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Adenike Auguste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Adenike Auguste works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Cobble Hill in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Adenike Auguste’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Adenike Auguste. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adenike Auguste.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adenike Auguste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adenike Auguste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Adenike Auguste, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.