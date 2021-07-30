See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Worth, TX
Overview

Aderonke Dosumu, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. 

Aderonke Dosumu works at University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of North Texas
    855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 735-2228
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 30, 2021
    Highly recommended.
    MB — Jul 30, 2021
    Aderonke Dosumu, PA
    About Aderonke Dosumu, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558610691
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aderonke Dosumu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Aderonke Dosumu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aderonke Dosumu works at University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Aderonke Dosumu’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Aderonke Dosumu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aderonke Dosumu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aderonke Dosumu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aderonke Dosumu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

