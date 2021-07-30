Aderonke Dosumu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Aderonke Dosumu, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Aderonke Dosumu, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX.
Aderonke Dosumu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of North Texas855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-2228
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aderonke Dosumu?
Highly recommended.
About Aderonke Dosumu, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558610691
Frequently Asked Questions
Aderonke Dosumu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aderonke Dosumu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aderonke Dosumu works at
5 patients have reviewed Aderonke Dosumu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aderonke Dosumu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aderonke Dosumu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aderonke Dosumu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.