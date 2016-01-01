Adetutu Awodipe, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adetutu Awodipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adetutu Awodipe, PMHNP
Overview
Adetutu Awodipe, PMHNP is a Psychotherapist in Germantown, MD.
Adetutu Awodipe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy12410 Milestone Center Dr Ste 225, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (240) 499-2839
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Adetutu Awodipe?
About Adetutu Awodipe, PMHNP
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1386157857
Frequently Asked Questions
Adetutu Awodipe accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adetutu Awodipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adetutu Awodipe works at
Adetutu Awodipe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Adetutu Awodipe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adetutu Awodipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adetutu Awodipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.