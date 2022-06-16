See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Adrain Lee, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Adrain Lee, FNP-C

Adrain Lee, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Adrain Lee works at Inspire Healthcare Center,PLLC, Orlando, Fl in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Adrain Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inspire Healthcare Center
    6388 Silver Star Rd Ste 2B, Orlando, FL 32818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Blood Pressure Management
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Common Cold
Blood Pressure Management
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Common Cold

Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heartburn Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Jun 16, 2022
    I came here and got my shot for an infection I had and feel good a couple of days later.
    jordan bergeron — Jun 16, 2022
    About Adrain Lee, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477906782
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

