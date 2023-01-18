Overview of Adria Fishkin, NP

Adria Fishkin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Adria Fishkin works at Neil Goyal MD in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.