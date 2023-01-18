See All Nurse Practitioners in Clifton, NJ
Adria Fishkin, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Adria Fishkin, NP

Adria Fishkin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Adria Fishkin works at Neil Goyal MD in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Adria Fishkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nj Physicians LLC
    6 Brighton Rd Fl 2, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 777-7911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary’s General Hospital
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Adria is a very caring professional and goes out of her way to make you feel relaxed. She is on top of her game and what she does not know she will find answers . Plus she is lovely.
    Duane Buriak — Jan 18, 2023
    
    About Adria Fishkin, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568649580
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Adria Fishkin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adria Fishkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Adria Fishkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Adria Fishkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Adria Fishkin works at Neil Goyal MD in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Adria Fishkin’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Adria Fishkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adria Fishkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adria Fishkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adria Fishkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

