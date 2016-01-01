Adrian Lennon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Adrian Lennon, NP
Offers telehealth
Adrian Lennon, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC.
Adrian Lennon works at
Asic Behavioral Health Pllc6977 Nexus Ct Ste 103, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 672-6432
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013225697
Adrian Lennon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adrian Lennon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Adrian Lennon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adrian Lennon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adrian Lennon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adrian Lennon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.