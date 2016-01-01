Dr. Deamicis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adriana Deamicis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Adriana Deamicis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New Haven, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 129 Church St Ste 704, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 479-0777
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deamicis?
About Dr. Adriana Deamicis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255974242
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deamicis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deamicis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deamicis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deamicis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.