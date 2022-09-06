See All Family Doctors in New London, CT
Adriana Godfrey, APRN

Family Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Adriana Godfrey, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in New London, CT. 

Adriana Godfrey works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New London, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    4 Shaws Cv Ste 103, New London, CT 06320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 443-3778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Adriana Godfrey, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073006581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

