Adriana Salinas, LMFT
Overview
Adriana Salinas, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Delano, CA.
Locations
- 1 1727 Cecil Ave Ste 4, Delano, CA 93215 Directions (661) 203-3377
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Adriana Salinas, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1063738276
Frequently Asked Questions
Adriana Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Adriana Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adriana Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adriana Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.