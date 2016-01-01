See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Adriana Vizcaino, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Adriana Vizcaino, NP

Adriana Vizcaino, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Adriana Vizcaino works at EP Family Clinic in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Adriana Vizcaino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ep Family Clinic PA
    1400 George Dieter Dr Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 855-1720
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Adriana Vizcaino, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629628813
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Adriana Vizcaino, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adriana Vizcaino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Adriana Vizcaino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Adriana Vizcaino works at EP Family Clinic in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Adriana Vizcaino’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Adriana Vizcaino. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adriana Vizcaino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adriana Vizcaino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adriana Vizcaino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

